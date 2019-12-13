Crusaders Jayden de Laura nominated as 2019 Polynesian High School player of the Year Finalist

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Earlier this week four finalists for the 2019 Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year Award have been announced by Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.
The lone Hawaii player represented on this year’s list was St. Louis Crusaders quarterback Jayden de Laura.
De Laura led the Crusaders to their fourth straight Open Division state title and capped an undefeated 2018 season, to extend St. Louis’s winning streak to 38 consecutive games.
The Crusaders will conclude their season on Dec. 21 when they play in the Geico State Champions bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The junior quarterback is joined on the list by linebacker Noah Sewell of Orem High School (Utah), running back Lawrance Toafili (Pinellas Park High School (Florida) and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco High School (California).
The finalists were selected from a watch list that included nearly 50 players.
The Player of the Year will be announced during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on January 17, 2020 and again at halftime of the Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium on January 18.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.