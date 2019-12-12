Wanted Wednesday: Man driving stolen moped fails to comply with deferral terms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A $25,000 bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Keoua Nihoa.
Police say Nihoa recently violated the terms and conditions of Deferral.
In 2017, he was arrested for driving a stolen moped. He was booked for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
He has one prior conviction and is known to frequent the Waianae area.
Nihoa is 5′ 7″ tall, and weighs about 136 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Click here to submit a tip on his whereabouts. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.
