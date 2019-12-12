UH Manoa play to bring Hawaiian language, culture to NYC

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cast and crew members of a UH Hawaiian Language play are heading to the Big Apple.
Performers received an invitation to be the opening act of a six-day indigenous language festival in January.
The play “ʻAu ʻa ʻIa Holding On” is about pivotal moments in Hawai’i’s history from the perspective of four students researching a project for class.
This is the first time a UH Mānoa theatre production has been selected to perform in New York.
“It definitely will put us on a national map as the entity, as the university, to come to, to study indigenous theater,” said UH Mānoa Hawaiian Theatre Program Associate Professor Hailiʻōpua Baker.
Most of the play is done in 'ōlelo Hawai’i with bi-lingual segments, which will spread awareness of the Hawaiian language.
The play will be performed at the inaugural Reflections of Native Voices Native Theater Festival in NYC in January.
