Stronger winds, more showers approaching as high surf peaks

Our extended run of light winds and mostly dry conditions will continue for another day today, but the trade winds are forecast to pick up tonight and tomorrow as strong high pressure passes north of the islands. The breezy trades will bring in a few more windward and mauka showers statewide.
We’re still tracking a front that’s stalling just to the northwest of Kauai that will increase rainfall for the Garden Isle and surrounding waters for the next couple of days. Our clear blue sky will also change a bit with high clouds spreading over the islands from the southwest tonight through Saturday.
Let’s talk about the big surf! A high surf warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui. There’s also a high surf advisory for the South Kona shoreline of the Big Island. The swell has been coming in a bit larger than forecast, and will be in the 25 to 35 foot range for north shores and 15 to 25 for west shores.
The swell is expected to decline a bit, but will remain at the high end of advisory levels on Friday.
A small craft advisory is also posted for coastal waters exposed to the swell.
