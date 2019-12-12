Stronger winds, more showers approaching as high surf peaks

Let’s talk about the big surf! A high surf warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui. There’s also a high surf advisory for the South Kona shoreline of the Big Island. The swell has been coming in a bit larger than forecast, and will be in the 25 to 35 foot range for north shores and 15 to 25 for west shores.