Medical waste, including used needles, causes major traffic slow-down
Traffic was backed up Wednesday afternoon near Exit 1. (Source: Traffic cameras)
By HNN Staff | December 11, 2019 at 5:21 PM HST - Updated December 11 at 6:02 PM

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers heading west near the Campbell Industrial Park off-ramp ran into a major slow-down during Wednesday’s pau hana commute.

HFD says medical waste was scattered along the road near Exit 1, the Campbell Industrial Park Exit.

The medical waste included used syringes. It’s not clear who is responsible for the spill, but first responders worked to clear the scene.

Upwards of 200 needles were found on and along the median and inner lane.

Firefighters were called out just before 4:45 p.m. An hour later, all lanes were reopened.

