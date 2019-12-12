Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

STADIUM-DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Development agency to take over Aloha Stadium redevelopment
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii state agency is set to begin overseeing redevelopment of the state's largest stadium. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Hawaii Community Development Authority will take over redevelopment of Aloha Stadium in suburban Honolulu. The authority's board members have endorsed a draft memorandum of understanding to act as what they are calling the project's delivery agency. The project has spent several years in a conceptual and planning phase, which was driven by the state Department of Accounting and General Services and the Aloha Stadium Authority. Democratic Gov. David Ige signed a bill in July to transfer the project to the development authority.
SNAP-AID LOSS
Hawaii low-income earners could lose aid under rule changes
(Information from: KHPR-FM, http://hawaiipublicradio.com)
HONOLULU (AP) — Low-income earners in Hawaii could lose government assistance under proposed rule changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Hawaii Public Radio reported changes would prevent Hawaii from waiving federal income and asset requirements to qualify for SNAP, also known as food stamps. A proposed rule change could disqualify seniors or applicants with disabilities with assets above the federal limit of $2,250 or $3,500. About 4,600 students could also lose free lunch.
PEARL HARBOR-SHOOTING
Man injured in Pearl Harbor shooting released from hospital
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (AP) — A civilian worker injured in a shooting at Pearl Harbor’s shipyard last week has been released from the hospital. The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu says Roger Nakamine left after spending almost a week in the hospital. An active duty sailor shot Nakamine and two other civilian Department of Defense employees with his service rifle last Wednesday. The other two civilians died of their wounds and the shooter used his service pistol to kill himself.
ELECTION-2020-DEBATE-GABBARD
Gabbard to skip December debate, even if she qualifies
HONOLULU (AP) — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says she won’t attend this month’s Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles, even if she qualifies for the event. In a Tweet on Monday the Hawaii congresswoman said she would “instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina.” Gabbard had not yet qualified for the Dec. 19 debate.
ARMY PILOT KILLED-FUNERAL
Fallen Army pilot laid to rest with full military honors
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (AP) — Hundreds of people in northern Utah including the Patriot Guard, military personnel and law enforcement officials have attended the funeral service and burial of a 25-year-old Army helicopter pilot killed in a crash in Afghanistan. The Deseret News reported Monday that Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk Fuchigami Jr. was one of two Army pilots killed in the Nov. 20 crash while providing aerial security to ground troops outside of Kabul. Officials say Fuchigami was laid to rest with full military honors Monday at Brigham City Cemetery including a 21-gun salute and a military aircraft flyover. Fuchigami was assigned to a 1st Cavalry Division aviation unit from Fort Hood, Texas.
HAWAII STATE BIRD-THREATENED
Hawaii state bird status goes from endangered to threatened
(Information from: KHPR-FM, http://hawaiipublicradio.com)
HONOLULU (AP) — The federal government has changed the protection status of Hawaii’s state bird from endangered to threatened. Hawaii Public Radio reported federal officials say the nene has been brought back from the brink of extinction through a breeding program and habitat restoration. Officials say the number of nenes has been restored to about 3,000 statewide. Some wildlife advocates took issue with the new status for the nenes.