Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii state agency is set to begin overseeing redevelopment of the state's largest stadium. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Hawaii Community Development Authority will take over redevelopment of Aloha Stadium in suburban Honolulu. The authority's board members have endorsed a draft memorandum of understanding to act as what they are calling the project's delivery agency. The project has spent several years in a conceptual and planning phase, which was driven by the state Department of Accounting and General Services and the Aloha Stadium Authority. Democratic Gov. David Ige signed a bill in July to transfer the project to the development authority.