Huge surf to peak, with showers and stronger winds on the way

Light trade winds and mostly dry weather will start the day Thursday, but the trades will strengthen Thursday night and Friday and remain locally breezy through the weekend. Most of the islands will get a few more windward and mauka showers riding in on the trades, but a cold front stalling just to the northwest could bring increased showers and stronger winds to Kauai. How much wind and rain the Garden Isle gets will depend on where the front stops, so we’ll keep monitoring the forecast closely. Drier weather is expected into the weekend as the frontal boundary moves west.
At the beach, a huge and dangerous northwest swell is expected to peak Thursday, with a high surf warning remaining posted until 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui. Surf on north shores is expected to peak at 25 to 30 feet, with higher sets in some areas. West shores are expected to rise to 15 to 20 feet. A small craft advisory also remains posted for coastal waters exposed to the northwest swell.
