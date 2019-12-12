Former UH quarterback Colt Brennan arrested for DUI

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former UH quarterback Colt Brennan is in trouble with the law again.
The 36-year-old was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence Tuesday night in Wahiawa just before 7 p.m.
This is the former Washington Redskins draftee’s latest run-in with police.
In 2010, Brennan was hospitalized after a crash where he allegedly filed a false police report.
That case was dismissed.
Then in 2013, Brennan pleaded guilty to DUI after getting stopped for speeding. A test showed his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
Brennan posted $100 bail following Tuesday’s arrest,
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.