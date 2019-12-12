Former UH quarterback Colt Brennan arrested for DUI

Former UH quarterback Colt Brennan arrested for DUI
Former UH quarterback Colt Brennan was arrested overnight for DUI. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | December 11, 2019 at 4:28 PM HST - Updated December 11 at 4:28 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former UH quarterback Colt Brennan is in trouble with the law again.

The 36-year-old was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence Tuesday night in Wahiawa just before 7 p.m.

This is the former Washington Redskins draftee’s latest run-in with police.

In 2010, Brennan was hospitalized after a crash where he allegedly filed a false police report.

That case was dismissed.

Then in 2013, Brennan pleaded guilty to DUI after getting stopped for speeding. A test showed his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Brennan posted $100 bail following Tuesday’s arrest,

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.