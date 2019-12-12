Attempted murder investigation underway after apparent stabbing near Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was injured after an apparent stabbing near Ala Moana Center on Wednesday night.
It happened just before 8 p.m. on Ala Moana Boulevard.
Police said a 22-year-old man was attacked with some sort of blade type weapon.
No arrests have been made yet.
Authorities said the victim was being uncooperative, so they didn’t have a lot of details on the suspect.
Paramedics treated and transported the victim to the hospital in serious condition.
This story will be updated.
