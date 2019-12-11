Suit: Kauai police failed to monitor woman who took an hour to kill herself with blanket

Woman dies in a cell at the Kauai Police Dept. after being arrested for traffic warrants. Leslie Lutao's multiple suicide attempts go on for over an hour - right in view of the survelliance cameras. And to make it even worse, no one found her body for another hour. Who KPD says was supposed to be monitoring the cellblock, and why Lutao's daughter says KPD should have had her mother on suicide watch. Here: https://bit.ly/36p5hrG