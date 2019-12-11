Paddlers in a double-hulled canoe bring to shore apparent drowning victim

KEAUHOU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -An elderly man is dead after drowning in waters off Hawaii Island.
Fire and rescue officials were dispatched to Lekeleke Bay just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews searched for the victim by land and by air. Eventually, officials said paddlers in a double-hulled canoe located the 75-year-old man and brought him to shore where medics and other first responders were waiting.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he later died.
