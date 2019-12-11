Mostly dry weather as huge northwest surf rolls in

Weather conditions should be generally dry with light winds with a stable airmass over the islands. A front will approach Kauai Thursday and will bring increased shower coverage and gusty northeast winds on Friday, especially for the west end of the state. Maui County and Hawaii island may see an increase in windward and mauka showers, with some showers spilling leeward. The weather should dry out a bit by the weekend as the front weakens and moves westward and away from the islands.