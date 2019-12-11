Man wanted for allegedly robbing a First Hawaiian Bank branch

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bank robbery suspect is on the run after holding up the First Hawaiian Bank on North King Street.
Investigators say it happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the branch near Chinatown.
The suspect allegedly handed the teller a note demanding money before fleeing on a skateboard. Sources said he got away with about $1,100.
He’s described as standing 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. Investigators added that say he has a word tattooed on the bottom of his right forearm.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
