Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

PEARL HARBOR-SHOOTING
Man injured in Pearl Harbor shooting released from hospital
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (AP) — A civilian worker injured in a shooting at Pearl Harbor’s shipyard last week has been released from the hospital. The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu says Roger Nakamine left after spending almost a week in the hospital. An active duty sailor shot Nakamine and two other civilian Department of Defense employees with his service rifle last Wednesday. The other two civilians died of their wounds and the shooter used his service pistol to kill himself.
ELECTION-2020-DEBATE-GABBARD
Gabbard to skip December debate, even if she qualifies
HONOLULU (AP) — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says she won’t attend this month’s Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles, even if she qualifies for the event. In a Tweet on Monday the Hawaii congresswoman said she would “instead choose to spend that precious time directly meeting with and hearing from the people of New Hampshire and South Carolina.” Gabbard had not yet qualified for the Dec. 19 debate.
ARMY PILOT KILLED-FUNERAL
Fallen Army pilot laid to rest with full military honors
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (AP) — Hundreds of people in northern Utah including the Patriot Guard, military personnel and law enforcement officials have attended the funeral service and burial of a 25-year-old Army helicopter pilot killed in a crash in Afghanistan. The Deseret News reported Monday that Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk Fuchigami Jr. was one of two Army pilots killed in the Nov. 20 crash while providing aerial security to ground troops outside of Kabul. Officials say Fuchigami was laid to rest with full military honors Monday at Brigham City Cemetery including a 21-gun salute and a military aircraft flyover. Fuchigami was assigned to a 1st Cavalry Division aviation unit from Fort Hood, Texas.
HAWAII STATE BIRD-THREATENED
Hawaii state bird status goes from endangered to threatened
HONOLULU (AP) — The federal government has changed the protection status of Hawaii’s state bird from endangered to threatened. Hawaii Public Radio reported federal officials say the nene has been brought back from the brink of extinction through a breeding program and habitat restoration. Officials say the number of nenes has been restored to about 3,000 statewide. Some wildlife advocates took issue with the new status for the nenes.
OHA INVESTIGATION-FRAUD
Hawaiian Affairs investigation finds $7.8M in possible fraud
HONOLULU (AP) — A financial review of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs has found $7.8 million worth of potentially fraudulent, wasteful and abusive transactions. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the independent audit by national accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen covers the period from 2012 to 2016. The trustees voted Wednesday to have the agency’s administration analyze the report of more than 1,000 pages and prepare an implementation plan by Jan. 22. Officials say the audit documents shoddy record keeping, inadequate oversight, unlawful procedures, missing documents, conflicts of interest, and contractors failing to perform work. The audit flagged 32 transactions with potential for fraud, waste and abuse.
ARTIST KILLING-ARREST
Hawaii police charge man with death of acclaimed artist
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii man has been charged with the death of an acclaimed artist who was found beaten near his home on the Big Island. Authorities say 55-year-old Michael Cecil Lee faces second-degree murder charges in the Dec. 4 death of 75-year-old Shingo Honda. Authorities say Lee was arrested after he was detained by bystanders when he tried to flee from police at a Christmas parade on Saturday. Police found Honda’s body after he was reported missing. Authorities say he died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. It wasn't immediately clear whether Lee had an attorney.