Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii man has been charged with the death of an acclaimed artist who was found beaten near his home on the Big Island. Authorities say 55-year-old Michael Cecil Lee faces second-degree murder charges in the Dec. 4 death of 75-year-old Shingo Honda. Authorities say Lee was arrested after he was detained by bystanders when he tried to flee from police at a Christmas parade on Saturday. Police found Honda’s body after he was reported missing. Authorities say he died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. It wasn't immediately clear whether Lee had an attorney.