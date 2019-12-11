High surf warning to take effect Wednesday for huge northwest swell

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning will take effect at noon Wednesday ahead of a rising northwest swell that could bring waves near 25 to 30 feet for some north-facing shores.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the warning will be in effect for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui.
A high surf advisory is currently in effect for those shores.
North shore surf is expected to rise from 10 to 15 feet in the morning to 18 to 25 feet in the afternoon, with west shores forecast to rise to 12 to 20 feet.
The warning level surf is expected in the afternoon for Kauai and Oahu, and then during the evening hours for Molokai and Maui.
The surf is expected to peak early Thursday, and then decline below advisory levels late Friday.
