Officer-involved shooting prompts heavy police presence, school lockdown near Pearlridge

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An officer-involved shooting investigation Wednesday morning has prompted a lockdown at an elementary school in Aiea and also triggered a heavy police presence outside a nearby mall.
The state Department of Education said Pearl Ridge Elementary School is on lockdown, while there was a heavy police presence on Kaonohi Street near Pearlridge Center.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, the shooting happened somewhere along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City before 7 a.m.
Officials said the suspect or suspects fled toward Pearlridge, prompting a heavy police presence because the suspect vehicle was reportedly recovered nearby.
A spokeswoman for Pearlridge said she was not aware of anything happening on property.
No arrests have been made so far.
There were no reports of any injuries.
It’s still not clear what led to the shooting.
The case is being classified as a first-degree attempted murder.
