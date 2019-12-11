Hawaii low-income earners could lose aid under rule changes

HONOLULU (AP) — Low-income earners in Hawaii could lose government assistance under proposed rule changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Hawaii Public Radio reported Monday that changes would prevent Hawaii from waiving federal income and asset requirements to qualify for SNAP, also known as food stamps.
Officials say the potential loss is connected to Hawaii’s high cost of living.
Hawaii residents qualify for the program if their income reaches up to 200% of the poverty level if they demonstrate high living costs.
Advocates say there are currently no asset limits in Hawaii. But a proposed rule change could disqualify seniors or applicants with disabilities with assets above the federal limit of $2,250 or $3,500.
Advocates say about 4,600 children could also lose free school lunch if their families no longer qualify.
___
