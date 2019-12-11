Animal advocates hope new federal law could be applied following cat shooting

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Animal lovers discovered a bloody scene in Kapolei after a cat was shot dead with a pellet or BB gun.
They’re hoping a new federal law prevents more animal cruelty.
Near Costco Kapolei on Thursday, Nick Hall and his wife discovered a dead black cat, which was part of a cat colony they had been caring for.
"We noticed it was laying in a pool of blood," he said.
It had a pellet or BB gunshot wound to its neck.
"It's really offensive to think that people are out there doing something being cruel to these innocent animals," said Hall.
A witness told them what he saw.
“He said that it had been shot by a man in a black Scion and that the man had come up, watched the cat die and then he left a cigarette lying on the cat. It was pretty horrible,” said Hall.
Animal rescue and welfare group, KAT Charities, says through trapping, spay and neutering, it’s gotten this colony down from 160 to 100 over six years.
But Hall, who volunteers with the group, believes the cat shooting was a message.
"I think there's a lot of antipathy toward myself and other feeders who are trying to do a kind thing for the cats who are there," he said.
President Trump just signed the PACT Act where cruelty to animals is now a federal crime punishable with up to seven years in prison.
Dr. Karen Tyson, KAT Charities executive director and a clinical psychologist, supports the new law because of known links between animal abuse and violence toward people.
"We are concerned for the potential for other shootings and we know that it is a risk factor for increased violence that could be potentially turned toward humans or children," she said.
KAT Charities filed a police report and is hoping anyone who may have seen the incident will contact authorities.
