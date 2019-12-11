Free area rugs to be handed out to teachers for their classrooms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news, teachers!
You could get a free area rug for your school classroom just by showing your school ID.
The giveaway is planned for Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at American Carpet One Home & Floor on Sand Island Access Road. Teachers will get one free rug, while supplies last.
American Carpet One said the event is aimed at giving teachers some well-deserved appreciation.
The free rugs vary in size, but are valued at about $300 each.
