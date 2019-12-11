Free area rugs to be handed out to teachers for their classrooms

Teachers are being offered free rugs for their classrooms. (Source: American Carpet One Floor & Home)
By HNN Staff | December 10, 2019 at 4:44 PM HST - Updated December 10 at 4:44 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news, teachers!

You could get a free area rug for your school classroom just by showing your school ID.

The giveaway is planned for Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at American Carpet One Home & Floor on Sand Island Access Road. Teachers will get one free rug, while supplies last.

American Carpet One said the event is aimed at giving teachers some well-deserved appreciation.

The free rugs vary in size, but are valued at about $300 each.

