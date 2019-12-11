Former LCC student pleads guilty to threats against professors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Leeward Community College student has admitted guilt to making threats against his former professors.
Neill Tumulac pleaded guilty Tuesday in court to making the threats in 2018.
The 27-year-old admitted he sent more than 100 bizarre and threatening emails to two of his professors. Prosecutors said he threatened to kill one of them.
One of the messages said, “Go kill yourself... If I do not see justice, it will come in the way of war.”
As part of a plea deal, Tumulac will undergo mental health treatment and agreed to supervised release.
The feds say he plans to re-enroll in college on the mainland where he’ll live with his parents.
Tumulac will be sentenced in April.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.