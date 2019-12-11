Forecast: XL surf heading in soon with more light wind weather

The northwest swell will hold around similar heights through tonight then rise significantly on Wednesday. Border line advisory surf is expected to continue across most north and west facing shores from Kauai to Maui, followed by a significant rise in swell Wednesday and Wednesday night. A High Surf Warning has been posted for this rise, even though warning level surf is not expected until afternoon on Kauai and Oahu and on Molokai and Maui until evening. The large surf will peak early Thursday then decline below the advisory level late Friday. Another pulse of northwest swell may produce advisory level surf early next week.