Forecast: XL surf heading in soon with more light wind weather

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry weather and light winds will continue through Wednesday with a stable airmass overhead. A front will be near Kauai on Thursday with increasing shower coverage especially over the west end of the state. Moisture from the front will become focused over the windward and mauka areas Friday as trades begin to strengthen, with drier weather over the weekend.
The northwest swell will hold around similar heights through tonight then rise significantly on Wednesday. Border line advisory surf is expected to continue across most north and west facing shores from Kauai to Maui, followed by a significant rise in swell Wednesday and Wednesday night. A High Surf Warning has been posted for this rise, even though warning level surf is not expected until afternoon on Kauai and Oahu and on Molokai and Maui until evening. The large surf will peak early Thursday then decline below the advisory level late Friday. Another pulse of northwest swell may produce advisory level surf early next week.
