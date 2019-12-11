Another elderly woman’s purse is snatched in Chinatown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Yet another elderly woman has fallen victim to a purse snatching on Oahu.
Police sources say an 80-year-old woman was waiting for the start of a dawn tai chi class to begin near College Walk and Kukui Street in Chinatown.
She was sitting on the wall of the Nuuanu Stream when sources say two men approached her and started a conversation.
The suspects then swiped the woman’s bag. She fell and suffered a cut to the chin, sources said.
The suspects then ran off before police were called. HPD has launched a second-degree robbery case. No arrests have been reported.
This is the latest violent purse snatching that has been reported on Oahu in recent weeks. It happened around the same time a 75-year-old was mugged in Kalihi on her way to church.
Anyone with information should call police. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 955-8300.
This story may be updated.
