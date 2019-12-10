With the population on the rebound, the nene are no longer endangered

“The great thing here is, we’re moving this bird from the emergency room, or intensive care unit. It’s still in the hospital, and we still need to be protective of it, and thoughtful of it, but we’re doing it in a way that as we downlist it to a threatened species, we ensure that there’s some flexibility built in for the neighbors and folks that will have more experience with these birds as the population grows,” David Bernhardt, Secretary of the U.S. Dept. of the Interior said.