Two top Saint Louis Crusaders grateful to Hawaii Self Storage for scholarship program

Wide receiver Roman Wilson is from Maui and has committed to attending the University of Michigan in 2020. The 6-foot, 175-pound prospect, ran a 4.37 second 40-yard dash last summer at the Nike Opening Regionals. And, defensive tackle Stanley McKenzie is from Kalihi. At 6-foot two, 280-pounds, he chose the University of California at Berkeley not only because of its football program.