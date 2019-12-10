Two top Saint Louis Crusaders grateful to Hawaii Self Storage for scholarship program

Two of Hawaii’s rising football stars are leading the Saint Louis Crusaders to another dominant year on the field. The team’s winning streak extends to more than three dozen games over the last three years, thanks in good part to two key players.
Wide receiver Roman Wilson is from Maui and has committed to attending the University of Michigan in 2020. The 6-foot, 175-pound prospect, ran a 4.37 second 40-yard dash last summer at the Nike Opening Regionals. And, defensive tackle Stanley McKenzie is from Kalihi. At 6-foot two, 280-pounds, he chose the University of California at Berkeley not only because of its football program.
“The coaching staff, they asked more questions about my personal life than my football career,” said McKenzie. “It was a very genuine connection with the coaching staff. Can’t beat the education. It’s close to home and I have a lot of family inside the Bay Area, too.”
Wilson and McKenzie are two of nearly 150 student athletes that have received college scholarships from Hawai’i Self Storage’s College Scholarship Program. Both are grateful for the support. “Makes me feel blessed,” said Wilson. “Everyone struggles and to have people helping you out, it just feels great.”
“My parents, they work hard, but sometimes they struggle,” said McKenzie, adding “it means a lot to me. Kid from Kalihi...we’re not given many opportunities, so we’ve just got to make the best of it.”
