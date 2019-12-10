A third grader’s generosity is inspiring others (including UH’s head football coach)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The youngster in the UH Rainbow Warriors' locker room before they played San Jose State was Kalapana Waipa.
The 9-year-old ― a third-grader at Kaimiloa Elementary School ― shook hands with players, got into team meetings, and led the Warriors out of the Aloha Stadium tunnel and onto the field.
“I was kind of shocked and nervous about that and excited at the same time,” he said.
Coach Nick Rolovich gave the Waipa family inside access after he heard about Kalapana’s generosity ― spearheading a drive to collect school supplies for kids in need.
Brittany-Leah Waipa said her son started the drive because some of his classmates didn’t have supplies, backpacks or uniforms.
The Waipa family helped him with the effort. Together, they raised enough money to buy $1,000 worth of supplies for needy kids. Office Max even pitched in after learning about what they were doing.
Kelley Lum Oshiro is with the Hawaii chapter of the The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement. She sent Rolovich a link to a YouTube video of Kalapana and his family’s mission.
"I thought, 'I should try to get this into Nick Rolovich's hands.' I believed that if he saw that he would be really motivated and it would be something that would motivate the team," Oshiro said.
She was right. That’s how Kalapana got an up-close experience with the Rainbow Warriors.
"The experience blew us away. It was chicken skin the whole weekend," Brittany-Leah Waipa said.
Kaimiloa teaches its students the Choose Love principle that Kalapana put it into practice.
"Courage plus gratitude plus forgiveness plus compassion action equals choose love," he said.
Kalapana loves football and dreams of playing in the NFL. He still can’t believe he got that close to UH players.
His favorite part?
"Running out on the field," he said.
The Waipas plan to hold more school supplies drives, and their giving hasn’t stopped. They provided Thanksgiving meals for families, and they’ll do the same for more families this Christmas.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.