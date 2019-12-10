Tennessee woman dies after being pulled from Kauai waters

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A 61-year-old woman died after a scuba diving incident on Kauai.
Officials said the woman was swimming at Baby Beach on Dec. 4 in Koloa when she became distressed in the water.
The woman was found about 100 yards off shore when lifeguards brought her in and began performing CPR.
She was taken to a hospital and was later medevaced to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu where Honolulu police confirm she later died.
On Monday, the Medical Examiner identified the woman as Delana Kay Aerts, visiting from Tennessee.
