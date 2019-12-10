Talk Story Jammin’ with Fia, The Artist, and friends

About Fia: Harbor City born and Nanakuli raised, Fia, is a soulful singer-songwriter clearly making his presence known in the Island Reggae music scene. In 2018, he released two singles Come Around and Love Me which both peaked in the top 3 of the iTunes Reggae Charts. Fia then began his touring debut as a featured act with Rebel Souljahz along the U.S. West Coast and then as an opening act with Sammielz & Samu in New Zealand. He ended 2018 by dropping his debut EP The Artist, fully produced by Hawaii manager Klandon Fetaui. 2019 kicked off with a bang as Fia was a standout opener on the Going Up Winter Tour for reggae heavy-hitters The Green. He even swept at the 2nd Annual Island Music Awards this past June, taking all 4 of his nominations home: Music Video of the Year, Breakout Artist of the Year, Male Solo Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Fia recently wrapped his first international headlining tour with stops in New Zealand, Cook Islands, and Australia. He is aiming to drop his first album in early 2020. For more: @theartistfia