Schatz: Bill to improve emergency alerts following false missile alarm close to becoming law

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bill proposed by U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz prompted by last year’s false missile alert in Hawaii has been included in the National Defense Authorization Act, which means it has a good chance of becoming law.
The Authenticating Local Emergencies and Real Threats — ALERT — act is designed to improve the emergency alert system and would give the federal government the responsibility of sending out notifications of a missile threat.
“The basic idea is that the people that know whether there’s an incoming ICBM are the people who should be primarily responsible for notifying the country, a state, a county that there’s an ICBM,” Schatz said, in an interview on Hawaii News Now Sunrise.
State and local governments are responsible for alerting the public of natural disaster or weather threats.
“There’s wisdom in that because they tend to be weather or even localized man-made disasters,” Schatz said. “An ICBM is clearly a different matter, and only the Department of Defense knows whether it’s coming.”
Schatz said the false missile threat highlighted some of the weaknesses in the state’s emergency alert system, which had a poorly designed user interface.
The state was responsible for sending out the false missile alert in January 2018. It took 38 minutes for the state to issue a retraction, sparking outrage over why it took so long.
Schatz said the legislation should be enacted by next week.
