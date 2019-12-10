Rockfall mitigation work to resume around Diamond Head area

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As workers climb the cliffs of Diamond head, drivers are being warned of a slow down.
Next week Monday the Department of Facility Maintenance will begin the second phase of a rock fall mitigation project.
A staging area for workers and equipment will block traffic on Beach Road along Diamond Head Road. City officials said much of Beach Road will be blocked to vehicular traffic, however pedestrian beach access will remain open.
Construction will be on hold for the holidays but will start up again in the New Year.
The more than $2 million project is expected to be completed in February.
