Radio host Shannon Scott from KINE quizzes fans, what’s Talk Story host McKenna munching?

About Shannon Scott: Shannon was the promotions/marketing director for Summit Media for over 10 years and has been in broadcasting for more than 20 years. He is the host of the popular TV summer series, “Heineken Hot Hawaiian Nights” (on K5) and TV co-host of the Mayor’s Honolulu City Lights Electric Parade. He has also been on the airwaves with the #1 evening show (with co-host Lina Girl) as the Short & Sweet show, Afternoon Drive and as your Midday Munchkin on KCCN FM100. Shannon is currently the host of the much talked about Saturday morning show “Da Kolohe Krew” with Mele Apana on Hawaiian 105, KINE and Saturday afternoons on FM100. He’s a published author of the Keiki book, “Maka the Magic Music Maker.”