Radio host Shannon Scott from KINE quizzes fans, what’s Talk Story host McKenna munching?

KINE radio host Shannon Scott stepped out from behind the mic to join Talk Story host McKenna Maduli for some trivia trials with Hele Gas customers. The two visited the Hele Gas station on Kapahulu Avenue near Waikiki with a pocket full of free gas gift cards to test fans. The question: What’s McKenna munching?
About Shannon Scott: Shannon was the promotions/marketing director for Summit Media for over 10 years and has been in broadcasting for more than 20 years. He is the host of the popular TV summer series, “Heineken Hot Hawaiian Nights” (on K5) and TV co-host of the Mayor’s Honolulu City Lights Electric Parade. He has also been on the airwaves with the #1 evening show (with co-host Lina Girl) as the Short & Sweet show, Afternoon Drive and as your Midday Munchkin on KCCN FM100. Shannon is currently the host of the much talked about Saturday morning show “Da Kolohe Krew” with Mele Apana on Hawaiian 105, KINE and Saturday afternoons on FM100. He’s a published author of the Keiki book, “Maka the Magic Music Maker.”
About Hele: In Hawaiian, Hele literally means to go, move or come. To our brand, it means that and more. It represents our vision for a more contemporary and relevant gas station. It represents our commitment to quickness and convenience. Hele is the way we do things. We’re here to help you Hele on.
About Kama’aina Rewards: Save 15 cents per gallon on all grades of fuel with your registered Kama’aina Rewards card. Discount available Saturdays and Sundays only. Kama’aina Rewards card must be REGISTERED to receive discount. Kama’aina Rewards card and registration is FREE. To register your Kama’aina Rewards card, visit kamaainarewards.com/login/register or call 1-866-270-0610. Discount is for limited time only and can end at any time. Discount only available at these PARTICIPATING Kama’aina Rewards locations. go to kamaainarewards.com/promotions/15-cpg-weekend-gas-discount/ for more information.
For more information: helegas.com, facebook.com/HeleGas, parhawaii.com, @shannon_scott808
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.