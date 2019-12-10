2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award finalists announced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced five Finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.
The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry whose performance throughout the season embodies great ability and integrity.
The Finalists for 2019 include DL BRADLEE ANAE (University of Utah), DB JULIAN BLACKMON (University of Utah), DL A.J. EPENESA (University of Iowa), OL PENEI SEWELL (University of Oregon) and QB TUA TAGOVAILOA (University of Alabama).
“The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award allows us to showcase the tremendous impact of our Polynesian student-athletes,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman and Co-Founder. “We congratulate the finalists on an incredible season and look forward to celebrating their success.”
The winner of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on December 17. The formal presentation of the Award will be held at the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner (January 17, 2020), along with being recognized during the Polynesian Bowl (January 18, 2020).
