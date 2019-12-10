Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

OHA INVESTIGATION-FRAUD
Hawaiian Affairs investigation finds $7.8M in possible fraud
HONOLULU (AP) — A financial review of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs has found $7.8 million worth of potentially fraudulent, wasteful and abusive transactions. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the independent audit by national accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen covers the period from 2012 to 2016. The trustees voted Wednesday to have the agency’s administration analyze the report of more than 1,000 pages and prepare an implementation plan by Jan. 22. Officials say the audit documents shoddy record keeping, inadequate oversight, unlawful procedures, missing documents, conflicts of interest, and contractors failing to perform work. The audit flagged 32 transactions with potential for fraud, waste and abuse.
Hawaii police charge man with death of acclaimed artist
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii man has been charged with the death of an acclaimed artist who was found beaten near his home on the Big Island. Authorities say 55-year-old Michael Cecil Lee faces second-degree murder charges in the Dec. 4 death of 75-year-old Shingo Honda. Authorities say Lee was arrested after he was detained by bystanders when he tried to flee from police at a Christmas parade on Saturday. Police found Honda’s body after he was reported missing. Authorities say he died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. It wasn't immediately clear whether Lee had an attorney.
American Samoa to begin mass measles vaccination this week
Hawaii ice cream company facing potential thaw in business
HONOLULU (AP) — While a taste for its flavors may continue, a Hawaii ice cream company is facing a serious decrease in business after a partner firm declared bankruptcy. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Dave’s Ice Cream Inc. may reduce its supply after last month’s bankruptcy of national food and beverage firm Dean Foods. Owner Dave Leong says it sells around 15,000 gallons of ice cream to Hawaii restaurants through a wholesale arrangement with Dean Foods subsidiary Meadow Gold Dairies-Hawaii. Leong says Meadow Gold plans to import ice cream from a Utah plant. That will cut his sales by more than $1 million annually.
Aging survivors return to Pearl Harbor to recall '41 attack
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A dozen frail survivors of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor returned Saturday to honor those who perished when Japanese planes pierced a quiet sunny morning and rained bombs on battleships below. Some 2,000 members of the public joined the survivors, the youngest of whom are now in their late 90s, to commemorate the anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. Lou Conter was the only survivor from the USS Arizona to make it to this year’s ceremony. The 98-year-old said it’s good to come back and pay respect to those who died.
American Samoa declares measles outbreak, closes schools
PAGO PAGO, American Samoa (AP) — The government of American Samoa declared that the U.S. territory has an outbreak of measles, a move that will lead to the closure of public schools starting Monday and a ban on gatherings in parks. In its announcement Friday of the measles outbreak, the government says the territory has nine cases of the disease. Five of those infected had been traveling outside the territory. In the neighboring independent nation of Samoa, more than 60 people have died, mostly children, from the measles and more than 4,000 were infected since the outbreak started in mid-October,, health officials said.