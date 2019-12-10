Holly III enters NCAA transfer portal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii junior red-shirt running back Fred Holly III officially entered the NCAA transfer portal early Monday morning.
Holly made the announcement via Twitter posting the NCAA’s automated message for transfer portal requests and a statement that said: ‘Ready for my next opportunity! Thank you for everything Hawaii’.
The California native has played in 28 games for the Warriors accumulating 169 rushing attempts for 787 yards and six touchdowns in his career.
The Rainbow Warriors will end their season Christmas Eve in the SoFi Hawaii Bowl against long-time rival BYU at Aloha Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.
