Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kimie Miner adjusting to motherhood and family life in new Honolulu home

Recording artist Kimie Miner is in a new phase of her life. The singer-songwriter was recently nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album for “Hawaiian Lullaby,” which features various local artists performing lullabies in 'Ōlelo Hawaii. Also, she’s a new mom with two babies in diapers and has moved into Honolulu to simplify her life and career. Talk Story host McKenna Maduli enticed Miner to escape for a little girl-time beauty bargain shopping trip at the new Longs Drugs at Ward.
Miner admits she’s had some big life-changing adjustments to get used to. “It’s no longer what I want or need first, it’s first them,” said Miner about her two children. “(It’s about) not being able to be selfish anymore. But, obviously we need to take care of ourselves. Self-love! That’s why I need to go to Longs with you and buy some products that fit my lifestyle and are fast and easy to use. I can do it on the fly. Literally, I had five minutes to get ready this morning.”
Miner says the enjoyable part about moving to a new home is the decorating. “Making the house a home has been fun and challenging,” said Miner. “It’s actually my first grownup apartment in Hawaii by myself with my family. I’ve been meeting with local designers. The whole home world is so different; buying things for your house; trying to save money and budget. It’s like, what can I get from Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. What can I get from Salvation Army and stores, too.”
About Kimie Miner: Kimie Miner is a singer-songwriter, recording artist, music producer, music publisher and owner of Haku Collective, a full-service music, audio, and talent production group. She wrote and co-produced 4 albums including, To the Sea, Kimié Miner (Contemporary Album of the Year, Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards), Proud as the Sun and most recently Hawaiian Lullaby. In 2018, she won Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for her song “Bamboo” (Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards). In 2018, she also won Female Artist of the Year at the Island Music Awards. kimieminer.com, @playkimie
