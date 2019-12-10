Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday, big surf on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light easterly winds will persist through Wednesday, which will allow the land and sea breeze regime to continue for most areas. Outside of a few clouds and showers setting up over interior areas each afternoon due to sea breezes, mostly dry and stable conditions are anticipated through this time. A modest increase in moisture is expected through the second half of the week as an upper disturbance and cold front approach and move into the area. Shower coverage will likely trend up through this time with breezy northeast to east trade winds returning. A more typical trade wind pattern appears likely for the upcoming weekend as drier air fills in.
A northwest swell continues to spread down across the coastal waters early this evening. Surf produced by this swell is expected to gradually build, so a High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. A significantly larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday. This swell will likely cause surf to reach the High Surf Warning criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands by Wednesday night.
