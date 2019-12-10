A big northwest surf swell arriving, with even bigger surf behind it

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf will be rising for north and west shores of most of the smaller islands Tuesday, with an even bigger swell expected Wednesday into Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui.
North shores are expected to rise to 12 to 18 feet overnight Monday into Tuesday, with west shore surf expected to rise to 8 to 12 feet.
The swell will cause large breaking waves and shore breaks, as well as strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice from ocean safety lifeguards and use caution.
Boaters should also should be on the lookout for bodyboarders and surfers using harbor channels to get to surf spots.
Surf may only get bigger soon. An even larger northwest swell is expect to arrive late Wednesday and push surf heights will into warning levels through Thurday.
