Big Island murder suspect has multiple outbursts in court

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police say a Big Island man not only confessed to officers that he killed a well-known artist, but he allegedly shouted it to bystanders at a Christmas parade.
Court documents say Michael Cecil Lee admitted to kicking and hitting Shingo Honda, 75, until he stopped breathing.
The Medical Examiner also determined that Honda was strangled.
In court on Monday, Lee appeared barefoot and behaved erratically.
Lee was arrested Saturday at the Pahoa Christmas Parade when he yelled that he murdered a man.
Documents show that Lee shouted during his arrest, “Yeah, I’m wanted for murder, I killed that dude 2 days ago! And I left all the evidence for you guys!”
Honda’s partner for the past 30 years, Lynne Farr, said the past few days have been extremely rough.
"People have been staying in their trucks on my street to make sure I'm OK," she said.
Honda’s body was found last Wednesday on Road 9 in a black trash bag under a pile of fern branches in an area described by witnesses as Michael Lee’s home.
Court documents say Honda was trying to befriend Lee and made multiple visits to talk to him.
In court on Monday, Lee spoke out of turn yelling and cutting off a judge as she asked him questions.
When Judge Kimberly Taniyama asked him if he understood that he has the right to remain silent, Lee shouted, “It's too late. I talked with two police officers two nights ago in depth."
Documents also show that Lee old those officers that “‘God’ killed Shingo” adding that “Shingo was a war criminal and Shingo deserved it.”
Friends of Honda remembered him as a kind man and talented artist.
"Shingo Honda had a lot of light in his heart and it showed in everything that he did from his friendship to his artwork,” said friend and neighbor Kristen Thario. “He was fun and creative, and he had a childlike heart. You’d meet with him and talk with him and he was just a happy spirit.
Lee appeared to show no remorse as he left the courtroom.
He is due back in court on Wednesday.
His bail was set at $250,000.
