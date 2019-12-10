Bed Bath and Beyond to close Oahu location, becoming latest big-box store to shut down

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bed Bath and Beyond at Ward Village will be closing early next year, becoming the latest big-box store to shutter its doors in an era of growing competition from online retailers.
Signs went up on Dec. 3 to notify customers, and items are being heavily discounted as officials try to sell off the rest of their inventory.
The exact closure date is unclear, but it’s expected to be early 2020.
For now, officials say the Pearlridge Center location will stay open.
Bed Bath and Beyond had announced in October that at least 60 stores would be shut down by the end of the year, but even then, there will still be about 1,000 other locations nationwide.
Across the street, Pier 1 Imports will also be closing its doors.
All seven across Hawaii are set to close in early 2020.
A Pier 1 spokesperson said the timing of the closures will vary for each location — two on Hawaii Island, three on Oahu and one each on Kauai and Maui.
Earlier this year, Sears closed its Windward Mall store and auto center.
The Illinois-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October but has managed to keep four other Hawaii locations open — at Pearlridge Center, Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo, Queen Kaahumanu Center in Kahului and an appliance store at Ala Moana Center.
There was $12 billion in sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but the number of online sales is now greater than the total number of in-store sales.
