Authorities release composite sketch of suspect wanted in Moanalua purse snatching

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in a violent purse snatching in Moanalua last week.
The incident happened on Dec. 5 just after noon.
Police said a Japanese tourist was walking through the parking lot of Moanalua Gardens when a male suspect snatched her purse off her shoulder and jumped into the passenger seat of a waiting truck.
The woman ran after the truck, but the driver reversed, ran over the lower half of her body and sped off.
She was in serious condition.
Police are looking for both the man accused in the purse snatching, as well as the driver of the truck.
The first suspect is described as a Micronesian man between 28 to 35 years old. He’s about 5’6” and 145 pounds with a medium to dark complexion and short black hair. He was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and dark pants.
The driver of the vehicle was possibly a female. The vehicle, which was recovered, is a four-door, dark gray Toyota Tacoma with roof racks, black wheels and a broken left-side mirror.
An attempted murder investigation is underway.
This comes amid multiple purse snatching incidents in the past few weeks, including in Kalihi, Waikiki and Kakaako.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.