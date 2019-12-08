Light winds, mostly dry conditions start the week

Winds will be light into the middle of the week with afternoon clouds and overnight clearing. There may be a few more clouds and a slight chance of showers for Kauai as a weakening cold front stalls and dissipates just north of the Garden Isle. A cold front is expected to bring some changes to the second half of the week with the possibility of widespread showers and windy conditions, but the forecast models are still trying to get a handle on exactly what will happen. Stay tuned.