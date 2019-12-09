Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

PEARL HARBOR ANNIVERSARY
Aging survivors return to Pearl Harbor to recall '41 attack
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A dozen frail survivors of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor returned Saturday to honor those who perished when Japanese planes pierced a quiet sunny morning and rained bombs on battleships below. Some 2,000 members of the public joined the survivors, the youngest of whom are now in their late 90s, to commemorate the anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. Lou Conter was the only survivor from the USS Arizona to make it to this year’s ceremony. The 98-year-old said it’s good to come back and pay respect to those who died.
SAMOA MEASLES VACCINATIONS
American Samoa declares measles outbreak, closes schools
PAGO PAGO, American Samoa (AP) — The government of American Samoa declared that the U.S. territory has an outbreak of measles, a move that will lead to the closure of public schools starting Monday and a ban on gatherings in parks. In its announcement Friday of the measles outbreak, the government says the territory has nine cases of the disease. Five of those infected had been traveling outside the territory. In the neighboring independent nation of Samoa, more than 60 people have died, mostly children, from the measles and more than 4,000 were infected since the outbreak started in mid-October,, health officials said.
PEARL HARBOR-SHOOTING
Hospital identifies man who survived Pearl Harbor shooting
HONOLULU (AP) — A hospital has released the identity of the man who was wounded in Wednesday's shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The Queen’s Medical Center says 36-year-old Roger Nakamine is a Department of Defense employee who was working as an apprentice at the shipyard when a sailor opened fire. Gabriel Romero shot and killed two people before taking his own life. Nakamine is in stable condition.
TEACHER PAY PROPOSAL APPROVED
Hawaii Board of Education approves teacher pay proposal
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Board of Education has approved a proposal to increase the pay of classroom teachers in hard-to-staff locations on the Big Island to combat a statewide teacher shortage. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Friday that the board approved a plan calling for pay raises ranging from $3,000 to $8,000 for educators teaching in geographically hard-to-staff schools across Hawaii Island. Officials say the plan also calls for special education teachers to receive a pay differential of $10,000 annually and Hawaiian language immersion teachers to receive an additional $8,000.
PEARL HARBOR-LAST ARIZONA INTERMENT
Navy vet’s ashes destined for sunken Pearl Harbor battleship
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — Divers will place the ashes of a USS Arizona survivor in his ship's wreckage in Pearl Harbor during a ceremony this weekend. Lauren Bruner will be the 44th and last crew member interred on the Arizona in accordance with a rare Navy ritual. That’s because the last three living Arizona survivors plan to be laid to rest with their families. Bruner was from Southern California and died earlier this year at age 98. The ceremony and other events marking the 78th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack come after a deadly shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. Wednesday's shooting left three dead, including the gunman.
NATIONAL PARK-FEES
Visitor fees going up at Haleakala National Park on Maui
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The National Park Service has announced an increase in visitor entrance fees at Haleakala National Park on Maui. The Maui News reported the rate increase will begin Jan. 1. Officials say a $5 increase will raise the entrance fee to $30 per vehicle and $25 per motorcycles. There will also be a $3 increase for bicycle riders and pedestrians to $15 per person. Park officials say the cost of a Tri-Park Pass will increase from $50 to $55. The annual pass allows visitors unlimited entry to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Haleakala National Park and Puuhonua o Hanaunau National Historical Park.