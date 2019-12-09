HPD investigating after 75-year-old woman robbed, injured while walking to church

File photo of police lights. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | December 9, 2019 at 6:42 AM HST - Updated December 9 at 6:42 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 75-year-old woman was robbed and injured while working to church in Kalihi on Sunday morning, Honolulu police said.

It happened around 6:20 a.m.

Police said a man used physical force to take the woman’s belongings. He then fled in a vehicle that was waiting nearby.

The woman was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made yet.

A second-degree robbery investigation is underway.

This story will be updated.

