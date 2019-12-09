Hawaii ice cream company facing potential thaw in business

HONOLULU - While a taste for its flavors may continue, a Hawaii ice cream company is facing a serious decrease in business after a partner firm declared bankruptcy.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Dave’s Ice Cream Inc. may reduce its supply after last month’s bankruptcy of national food and beverage firm Dean Foods.
Owner Dave Leong says it sells around 15,000 gallons of ice cream to Hawaii restaurants through a wholesale arrangement with Dean Foods subsidiary Meadow Gold Dairies-Hawaii.
Leong says Meadow Gold plans to import ice cream from a Utah plant. That will cut his sales by more than $1 million annually.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.