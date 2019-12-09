Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will continue through the first half of the week as a front stalls and diminishes near Kauai. Outside of a few clouds and showers setting up over interior areas each afternoon due to sea breezes, mostly dry and stable conditions are anticipated. Increasing moisture associated with another front that is forecast to move into the area will bring increasing rainfall chances and the potential for gusty northeast winds by the end of the week.