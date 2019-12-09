Forecast: Light winds, minimal showers to start the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will be light into the middle of the week with afternoon clouds and overnight clearing. There may be a few more clouds and a slight chance of showers for Kauai as a weakening cold front stalls and dissipates just north of the Garden Isle. A cold front is expected to bring some changes to the second half of the week with the possibility of widespread showers and windy conditions, but the forecast models are still trying to get a handle on exactly what will happen. Stay tuned.
Surf for east-facing shores will be headed downward as the big north-northeast swell is pretty much pau, but there’s a new northwest swell that will keep some fun waves coming in. Keep your eyes open for late Wednesday into Thursday, when we could get a warning level swell.
