Flames cause more than $130K in damage to a Big Island home
The fire happened on 35th Avenue in Keeau. (Source: Maps)
By HNN Staff | December 8, 2019 at 3:21 PM HST - Updated December 8 at 3:21 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Fire investigators on Hawaii Island are working to determine what caused a Keeau home to go up in flames early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. on 35th Avenue. Fire officials say one person managed to escape the flames unharmed.

When firefighters got there, flames were seen coming out of windows of the 1,056-square-foot home.

The fire caused about $132,000 in damage.

A cause is not yet known.

This story may be updated.

