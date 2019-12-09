Flames cause more than $130K in damage to a Big Island home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Fire investigators on Hawaii Island are working to determine what caused a Keeau home to go up in flames early Sunday morning.
The fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. on 35th Avenue. Fire officials say one person managed to escape the flames unharmed.
When firefighters got there, flames were seen coming out of windows of the 1,056-square-foot home.
The fire caused about $132,000 in damage.
A cause is not yet known.
This story may be updated.
