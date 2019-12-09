Days after Pearl Harbor shipyard shooting, military releases official photo of suspect

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five days after a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, the military has released the official photo of the U.S. Navy sailor who used his service weapons to fatally shoot two civilians and wound a third before turning a gun on himself.
Hawaii News Now initially requested a photo of 22-year-old Gabriel Romero on Thursday and renewed the request on Friday.
The boot camp photo of Romero was released to HNN on Monday around 6:45 a.m.
The photo release comes after military officials Friday refused to elaborate on why the service member was armed at a time when he was facing a disciplinary hearing.
Multiple sources confirmed to Hawaii News Now that Romero, of Texas, was having disciplinary problems at work and had previously been enrolled in anger management courses. Romero was also facing non-judicial punishment, a lower-level administrative process for minor, criminal misconduct.
In a brief news conference Friday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, military officials again offered condolences to the victims and released a timeline of the shooting ― saying it all happened in just 23 seconds ― but refused to answer questions about Romero’s military history, or if processes were followed when Romero was assigned an armed watch.
Romero was assigned to the USS Columbia, submarine home ported at Pearl Harbor and that is undergoing drydock repairs. On the vessel, he was a machinist’s mate auxiliary fireman.
Sources have told HNN that Romero was up for a captain’s mast, a military criminal proceeding that is below a court martial.
Hawaii News Now has repeatedly asked the Navy why Romero was provided access to weapons and still assigned to guard the USS Columbia. Navy officials refused to answer those questions directly instead citing the investigation.
Meanwhile, friends and family continue to mourn the victims of the shooting, including Vincent Kapoi, Jr. and Roldan Agustin.
A third gunshot victim remains in stable condition at the Queen’s Medical Center.
This story will be updated.
