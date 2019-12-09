Crash involving 2 buses causing traffic gridlock on H-1 eastbound

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving two buses shut down multiple lanes on the H-1 eastbound, bringing traffic to a standstill on Monday morning.
It happened just before 7:45 a.m. before the Likelike off-ramp.
Police did not have further details, but they did confirm that three lanes were initially shut down.
Hawaii News Now cameras showed three vehicles involved in the crash, including a city bus, a school bus and utility truck.
Cameras also showed a traffic gridlock on the freeway.
This story will be updated.
