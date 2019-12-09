Ashes of a WWII vet interred in the sunken USS Arizona

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A USS Arizona survivor rejoined his fallen shipmates Saturday evening.
During the attack, Lauren Bruner was wounded by enemy fire and suffered severe burns. He was the second to the last man to escape from the burning ship.
On Saturday, the same day as a somber Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony to commemorate 78 years since the attack, divers placed an urn containing his ashes in turret number 4 of the sunken ship.
It was the final interment ceremony planned for the USS Arizona.
“Lauren was a great friend. He was a great sailor. A great shipmate. And when he was injured at Pearl Harbr — burned, (he) went to the hospital, he fought to get back to duty to go to war to help the United States,” fellow veteran Lou Conter said.
Others who knew Bruner remember him for his welcoming personality.
“He was also just an absolutely warm and loving person. Just a big teddy bear,” Pearl Harbor Narional Memorial Superintendent Jacqueline Ashwell said.
Burner is now alongside 43 other USS Arizona survivors who have been interred on the ship.
