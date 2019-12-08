Warriors to stay home for the holidays as SoFi Hawaii Bowl match-up set

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team will be staying close to home for their bowl game this month.
The Warriors (9-5) have accepted an invitation to play in the SoFi Hawaii Bowl against BYU (7-5) on Dec. 24 at Aloha Stadium.
This is the ninth time UH will play in the Hawaii Bowl in the game’s 18-year history, most recently falling to Louisiana Tech in 2018, 31-14.
The Warriors have a record of 4-4 in their Hawaii Bowl appearances.
BYU will be making its first Hawaii Bowl appearance, but the program is not a stranger to the Aloha State.
This will be the 32nd meeting between Hawaii and BYU, with the Cougars winning the last 5 match-ups dating back to 2002.
Their most recent game was last season, when BYU defeated Hawaii 49-23 in Provo, Utah.
This story will be updated.
